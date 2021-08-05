3D Mania

3D Man Holding Phone Mockup

3D Man Holding Phone Mockup logo design app 3d character page 3d art 3d animation illustration 3d illustration iphone template smartphone rendering render phone hold holding hand 3d mockup
Upgrade your project by using this special character holding a phone mockup!!

Usable for any Landings, Apps, Games, Presentations, and any other projects. fully customable in Blender. It's easy to use or customize and you can place design in layer name " Place your design here" in psd file

