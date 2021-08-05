Abby Loney

Who Is This Man?

Abby Loney
Abby Loney
  • Save
Who Is This Man? church design sermon series illustration procreate graphic design typography logo design
Download color palette

A sermon series on the book of Mark looking at the life of Jesus. Who is this man they call the Son of God who does miracles and offers us salvation through his death on the cross?

Abby Loney
Abby Loney

More by Abby Loney

View profile
    • Like