UI/UX for Rascals Pet Market (sales-focused structure)

Hello, dribbblers! 😎

The task was a re-design for a pet market and improve the impression and sales of the company. After analyzing the competitors, I created a sales-focused structure for the home page of the website.

In e-commerce, it is important to think over every step of the user so that the purchase is fast and the conversion is high, so I developed navigation, blocks and elements that will help the user take the necessary action: filter products, quickly select the type of product, packaging and convenient to add a product to the cart.

😇 Don't forget to give feedback, please.

Do you like it? Press 🖤

———

Do you have a project idea?

🔥 I will do a quick analysis and give you my recommendations.

———

👋 Feel free to contact me.

Say hello: podolyanko.s@gmail.com

Telegram: @p_ssv