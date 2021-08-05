UI/UX for Rascals Pet Market (sales-focused structure)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The task was a re-design for a pet market and improve the impression and sales of the company. After analyzing the competitors, I created a sales-focused structure for the home page of the website.
In e-commerce, it is important to think over every step of the user so that the purchase is fast and the conversion is high, so I developed navigation, blocks and elements that will help the user take the necessary action: filter products, quickly select the type of product, packaging and convenient to add a product to the cart.
