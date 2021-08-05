Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI/UX for Rascals Pet Market (sales-focused structure)

Hello, dribbblers! 😎

The task was a re-design for a pet market and improve the impression and sales of the company. After analyzing the competitors, I created a sales-focused structure for the home page of the website.

In e-commerce, it is important to think over every step of the user so that the purchase is fast and the conversion is high, so I developed navigation, blocks and elements that will help the user take the necessary action: filter products, quickly select the type of product, packaging and convenient to add a product to the cart.

podolyanko.s@gmail.com
Telegram: @p_ssv

