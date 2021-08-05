Omega-Pixel

Koala Icon

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Koala Icon nature design combination logo combination mark mascot design icon animal logo koala logo fun design cute design illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
Koala Icon nature design combination logo combination mark mascot design icon animal logo koala logo fun design cute design illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
Koala Icon nature design combination logo combination mark mascot design icon animal logo koala logo fun design cute design illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. beniba insta.png
  2. beniba insta 1.png
  3. DNA 1.png

This icon is my first proposal for " Project animals " company
What do you thik about this final result my friends ? I hope that you will like it 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio
Hire Me

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like