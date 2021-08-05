Wpay Homepage, Notification, Summary Transaction

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Few more screen preview of WPay UI Kit, showcasing Homepage, Notification and Summary Transaction.
User can choose transfer, top up, and view the history transaction. Also, on summary transaction user can choose card to use it.
You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.
We are available for custom Finance, Bank & E-Wallet related project.
We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.
Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com
