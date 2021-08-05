Mahfuz

Halal Food Finder App

Mahfuz
Mahfuz
  • Save
Halal Food Finder App ios iphone design app ui ux graphic design
Download color palette

A concept design for an app which lets you find restaurants serving halal food around you.
Concept was designed using Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Mahfuz
Mahfuz

More by Mahfuz

View profile
    • Like