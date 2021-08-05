Ekaterina Efremova

DailyUI challenge: Countdown Timer #014

Check out this web countdown timer design for today's daily UI challenge. The idea behind the timer is to help people in Long Distance Relationship check how much time is left until they meet each other. Hit L button if you like it <3

