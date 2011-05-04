Cobus Bester

WooTheme WIP

Cobus Bester
Cobus Bester
  • Save
WooTheme WIP design black white woothemes theme work-in-progress
Download color palette

Working on a new theme for WooThemes. This one's going to have some new functionailty we haven't used before. Brace yourself :P

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Cobus Bester
Cobus Bester

More by Cobus Bester

View profile
    • Like