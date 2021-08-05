Bhavya Patel

Mercedes website redesign

Mercedes website redesign redesign ux branding logo ui illustration sketch design figma app cars web design
Thought I'd try something new with layering when redesigning the Mercedes-Benz website.

Like my work? Let me know! - bhavya.7@hotmail.com

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
