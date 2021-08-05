Yitz Antúnez

Onza Negra Café

Yitz Antúnez
Yitz Antúnez
  • Save
Onza Negra Café graphic design animal animallogo illustration design brand texture abstract system symbol logo branding
Download color palette

La onza, además de ser una medida de volúmen, también es un felino mexicano, que se representó y diseñó con estilo de artesanía mexicana: el alebrije.

Yitz Antúnez
Yitz Antúnez

More by Yitz Antúnez

View profile
    • Like