🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Peace pigeon covered in blood 🩸 is an illustration designed to support the Palestine issue
Israel and the Zionist movement do not seek peace, but rather they want to direct it to serve their interests at the expense of the Palestinian cause and the original Palestinian people.
The dove of peace became covered with the blood of the Palestinians, flying in confusion in the midst of the darkness, and the scene only confirmed the right of the people of Palestine to its land
This work is a gift and support for the Palestinian resistance. It is available for free to everyone and can be printed as a poster, poster, banner or t-shirt. You can download the file through the highlights or using this like :⠀
http://shorturl.at/ntBEZ⠀