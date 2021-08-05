Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Federico Bonifacini

COFFEE LOVERS ♥

Federico Bonifacini
Federico Bonifacini
COFFEE LOVERS ♥ branding brand logo design illustration cup of coffee lovers coffeelovers san valentin couple feliz happy love cafe character design yellow coffeeillustration coffeedesign coffeecharacter coffee
Another coffee design for my print & stickers collection about Coffee.

Federico Bonifacini
Federico Bonifacini
Senior graphic artist
