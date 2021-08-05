Abdul Rehman

MPlan | Message Planner Application

MPlan | Message Planner Application
As simple as the name sounds, the application lets you schedule the messages so you can send them on a specific time in future. The application UI in this was designed for a freelance project couple of months back and I decided to create a concept website for it. Incase of any query, feel free to drop a message. Also, remember to leave a like and mention your thoughts in the comments. 👍

