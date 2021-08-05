Task Timer

I've been making notes every day in my sketchbook and having a little checklist for my daily tasks. I've been finding it really useful so decided to create some wireframes thinking about how that could look as an app.

It's very simple and has a single purpose - creating tasks and checking them off. Because of this I didn't even need a lower navigation just a big CTA to create a new task. I wanted to keep the steps to create a new task as user friendly and simple as possible also so its just three stages with easy inputs (instead of a horrible form!) Hope you like ;)

Made with #Figma