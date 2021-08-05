Good for Sale
Design a Dynamic Wallpaper

Design a Dynamic Wallpaper

Design a dynamic wallpaper for MacOS (Skillshare Class)

Design a dynamic wallpaper for MacOS (Skillshare Class)
Design a dynamic wallpaper for MacOS (Skillshare Class)

Design a dynamic wallpaper for MacOS (Skillshare Class)

Some time ago I published the Skillshare class: Design a dynamic wallpaper for Mac OS. It follows a brief creative process to design a small (visual) story and transform it into a dynamic wallpaper for Mac.

The class offers a free app called Vespre, specifically designed for it and that will allow you to compile your wallpaper in a .heic file.

Give it a try! (Green button)

Illustration for brands, products & publications.
