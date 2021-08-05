🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Some time ago I published the Skillshare class: Design a dynamic wallpaper for Mac OS. It follows a brief creative process to design a small (visual) story and transform it into a dynamic wallpaper for Mac.
The class offers a free app called Vespre, specifically designed for it and that will allow you to compile your wallpaper in a .heic file.
Give it a try! (Green button)