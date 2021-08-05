Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tudor Baidoc

educheck - Golden Ratio

Tudor Baidoc
Tudor Baidoc
  • Save
educheck - Golden Ratio symbol bird owl germany german education educational branding fibonacci sequence logo golden ratio
Download color palette

Designing an Owl Logo symbol for educheck using the Golden Ratio and the the Fibonacci's sequence.

educheck is a german platform where you can explore all different study options in one place and provides you the best fit study for your educational path.

Tudor Baidoc
Tudor Baidoc

More by Tudor Baidoc

View profile
    • Like