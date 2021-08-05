Simin Nik

File Manager Dashboard / Cloud App

Simin Nik
Simin Nik
  • Save
File Manager Dashboard / Cloud App cloud drive cloud space cloud documents document product analytic charts analytics storage app web colorful google drive dropbox web app platform files dashboard file management file manager
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
Super excited to share my new File manager App that I recently worked on.

Simin Nik
Simin Nik

More by Simin Nik

View profile
    • Like