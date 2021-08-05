Digital Menu

For the last few months the way we interact with the world has changed giving us a great opportunity to improve small details. It's not new for anyone that restaurants had to create digital menus in order to stop the spread of the virus, so why keep displaying the menu as we were still tied to a letter size paper?

This is the proposal of a menu where the user is able to first of all take a look of what his meal is going to look like giving the opportunity to the chef to make his clients fall in love with a new culinary experience. The user is now able quickly scan all te sections of the menu with just a quick look and go directly to what he is looking for. The. plates are accompanied with small labels of the mainly questions the commensal asks such as if the plate is spicy or if the plate is began. And last but not least, the chef is able to make recommendations or drag attention to some of his special plates by making use of a carrousel at the top of the menu.