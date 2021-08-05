Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxim KICH

Instagram app for iPad - concept

Maxim KICH
Maxim KICH
  • Save
Instagram app for iPad - concept creative mobile concept instagram ipad app ui ux design
Download color palette

I'm sure instagram will release their app for instagram, but now I want to share with you my concept.

There are a lot of features that could be added on iPad (such as autoplay of next post, new comment system, new posts view etc.)

Hope you'll like my vision and share some of your thoughts ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Maxim KICH
Maxim KICH

More by Maxim KICH

View profile
    • Like