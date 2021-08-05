Instagram app for iPad - concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I'm sure instagram will release their app for instagram, but now I want to share with you my concept.
There are a lot of features that could be added on iPad (such as autoplay of next post, new comment system, new posts view etc.)
Hope you'll like my vision and share some of your thoughts ❤️