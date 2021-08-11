🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello, dribblers! 👋
Today I want to present a project I've been working for more than a year and keep working on now. 💎
Happy to present Daylindo – a solution to track and rise skills.
Daylindo product consists of two components: a mobile application and a web service. The main value of Daylindo product is to help transfer experience from teachers and tutors to students and evaluate the progress of this training.
