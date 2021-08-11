Alex Makarowa
Daylindo – a solution to track and rise skills

Daylindo – a solution to track and rise skills ux ui web platform data visualization crm web app clean dashboard overview interface statistics product design tables components light mode desktop admin dashboard admin ui app
Today I want to present a project I've been working for more than a year and keep working on now. 💎

Happy to present Daylindo – a solution to track and rise skills.

Daylindo product consists of two components: a mobile application and a web service. The main value of Daylindo product is to help transfer experience from teachers and tutors to students and evaluate the progress of this training.


