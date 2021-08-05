Julia Hanke

Black lady with a wild flower

Black lady with a wild flower pattern traingle wild flower black lady procreate 2d girl character design illustration
Black lady with a wild flower and yellow triangles 🌼

Day 2: #funwithfaces by @charlyclements (with no face again, but it is a portrait this time, I guess✌️)

👉 check my Instagram to see more entries and full list of this challenge.

