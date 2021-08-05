Arief Bagus Rachmadi

News Website Concept

Arief Bagus Rachmadi
Arief Bagus Rachmadi
  • Save
News Website Concept concept web site dashboard homepage news website ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Folks! ✌️

Check out my latest shot visual exploration for a News Website. Hope you like it!
Thanks for watching.

Press 'L' to like ❤️ the project.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Arief Bagus Rachmadi
Arief Bagus Rachmadi

More by Arief Bagus Rachmadi

View profile
    • Like