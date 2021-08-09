Daylindo – a web platform to track and rise skills

Hello, dribbblers! 👋

Today I want to present a project I've been working for more than a year and keep working on now. 💎

Happy to present Daylindo – a solution to track and rise skills.

Daylindo is an all-in-one solution, available in SAAS, allowing you to support the development of your learners' skills and to accredit their knowledge in the workplace.

—

Hope you like it!

Feel free to feedback and comment.

Don't forget press "L"

—

We're available for new projects!

Drop us a line at design@lanars.com

—

Find our team on:

FACEBOOK

Visit our site for more info:

LANARS🐯