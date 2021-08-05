Islam Jamaladinov

Electronic trading platform Region

app mobile minimal ui ux typography design
The project I was working on is
the design of the Region company's application, which is an electronic trading platform.

An interface of 25 screens has been developed.

The main attention during the development was paid to usability.

The design was made as clean, clear and modern as possible.

Thank you for watching my work.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
