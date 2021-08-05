Nahid Hasan

UCB Bank Home Redesign

UCB Bank Home Redesign
Redesigning UCB bank's Unet App

1.Dashboard - CASA Account, Term Deposit Account, Loan Account, Credit Card, Overdraft Account.
2.Fund Transfer (Pay now or Schedule Payment)- Own Account FT, Within UCB Account FT, Other Bank Account FT (EFTN, NPSB & RTGS), Fund Transfer History, Schedule transaction notification and history.
3.UCB Credit Card - Own Credit card Details, Credit card bill payment, Transaction & Payment History
4.Bill Payment - Mobile recharge, Bill Payment History
5.Services Request
6.Others features –
- Activity log
- Credential setting – PIN, Password & Biometric.
- Card Management- Card block
- Cheque Management- Cheque Book request- Account & Credit Card, Cheque
Book Status, Cheque Leaf Block, Cheque Leaf Status.
- Change Login Password etc.

