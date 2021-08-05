🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This was a project for a computer-aided drawing course. The concept was to create a typography poster with several different American English greetings.
The typography was done in Illustrator. None of the text anchor points were edited. The design was done entirely by combining different font families with different weights to balance the space. Once the typography was done, a 3-D version was modeled in Rhino, then 3-D printed to make a stamp. A color version was also created later in InDesign.