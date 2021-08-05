Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Manjit

Navi Concept Landing Page Hero

Kevin Manjit
Kevin Manjit
  • Save
Navi Concept Landing Page Hero web design ui
Download color palette

This is the hero of Navi, a concept I thought of (Mobile Navigation App). Illustration is from https://illlustrations.co/.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Kevin Manjit
Kevin Manjit

More by Kevin Manjit

View profile
    • Like