Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prima Frista

Serious King mascot logo

Prima Frista
Prima Frista
  • Save
Serious King mascot logo stream twitch youtube gaming esport sport logo mascot leader government royal kingdom throne king
Download color palette

What do you think about this? follow my instagram @frizdesigns and my dribbble for daily Logo and Mascot inspiration.

Prima Frista
Prima Frista

More by Prima Frista

View profile
    • Like