Travel App UI - Travelly

Travelling is something I was always fond of since childhood but because of being introvert I never really got to travel much. I had this concept in mind that an app which handles everything for you and makes your travel experience smooth as possible. This is the first take of the concept. I will be publishing the next screens and story behind the app in next shot. Soon :)