Prima Frista

Ostrich consulting, Simple and Modern Logo

Prima Frista
Prima Frista
  • Save
Ostrich consulting, Simple and Modern Logo business lounge professional minimalist icon logo modern simple carrot animal rabbit
Download color palette

What do you think about this? follow my instagram @frizdesigns and my dribbble for daily Logo and Mascot inspiration

Prima Frista
Prima Frista

More by Prima Frista

View profile
    • Like