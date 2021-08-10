Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
OneSeven Technology

Forest Founders - 2 | Web Application

OneSeven Technology
OneSeven Technology
Hire Us
  • Save
Forest Founders - 2 | Web Application agency web design web application environment vector illustration ux ui oneseven design
Download color palette

OneSeven designed and developed a web application Forest Founders, an enviromental non-profit back 2018.

Their mission is to create the tools to allow individuals and businesses to be Carbon Accountable.

We custom drew all the vectors and created a web dashboard for users to manage the number of trees planted and earn rewards.

Check our our full portfolio on website! OneSeven Technology

OneSeven Technology
OneSeven Technology
Design & development for startups
Hire Us

More by OneSeven Technology

View profile
    • Like