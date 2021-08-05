Forest Founders | Web Application

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
OneSeven designed and developed a web application Forest Founders, a enviromental, non-profit back 2018.
Their mission is to create the tools to allow individuals and businesses to be Carbon Accountable.
Launching in 2019, Forest Founders allow its members to plant trees to negate their carbon footprint while educating them about becoming carbon accountable.
Check our our full portfolio on our website!