Maksuda Khatun

Luxury and elegant signature logo

Maksuda Khatun
Maksuda Khatun
  • Save
Luxury and elegant signature logo gradient color logo logo logotype logo mark brand maker logo design branding elegant signature logo luxury logo maker minimal water color lettering modern signature
Download color palette

Hi There ,

WELCOME TO MY - '' LOGO DESIGN GIG ''.

** Before placing an order please read my " GIG DESCRIPTION " It will be helpful for you and me . Thanks for being My GIG.

I'm Maksuda Khatun expert in design. I have 5 years work experience in this task.

My expertise are given below :

# Signature , Photography , Vintage and Luxury, Beauty Salon , Feminine , Minimal , Modern / Gradient Color ,Clean and Cursive, Typography , YOUTUBE Channel ,Text or Font, Unique and Creative logo.

# Logo for Business website

# Real Estate logo

# Business card and Luxury Business Card

# Letterhead design

I AM NOT ACCEPTING :

Mascot, Cannable, Casino, Religious , Adult ,Bikini model tography , Wine ,Drug Tattoo, Bar, Sex, Music ,Movie, Card .

If your design will be out of these content, then pls submit your requirement . Sorry for these type request.

**FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTION , ANY TIME BEFORE PLACE YOUR ORDER.

MY SERVICE FOR LOGO DESIGN :

# Logo design will be done in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

# JPG , PNG , EPS , PSD ,SVG , Source File / Ai File ,

# High Resolution image with 300 Dpi ,

# 3D Mockup file , Social Media

THANKS

HAVE A NICE TIME.

MAKSUDA KHATUN

Maksuda Khatun
Maksuda Khatun

More by Maksuda Khatun

View profile
    • Like