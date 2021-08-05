Luxury and elegant signature logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi There ,
WELCOME TO MY - '' LOGO DESIGN GIG ''.
** Before placing an order please read my " GIG DESCRIPTION " It will be helpful for you and me . Thanks for being My GIG.
I'm Maksuda Khatun expert in design. I have 5 years work experience in this task.
My expertise are given below :
# Signature , Photography , Vintage and Luxury, Beauty Salon , Feminine , Minimal , Modern / Gradient Color ,Clean and Cursive, Typography , YOUTUBE Channel ,Text or Font, Unique and Creative logo.
# Logo for Business website
# Real Estate logo
# Business card and Luxury Business Card
# Letterhead design
I AM NOT ACCEPTING :
Mascot, Cannable, Casino, Religious , Adult ,Bikini model tography , Wine ,Drug Tattoo, Bar, Sex, Music ,Movie, Card .
If your design will be out of these content, then pls submit your requirement . Sorry for these type request.
**FEEL FREE TO ASK ME ANY QUESTION , ANY TIME BEFORE PLACE YOUR ORDER.
MY SERVICE FOR LOGO DESIGN :
# Logo design will be done in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.
# JPG , PNG , EPS , PSD ,SVG , Source File / Ai File ,
# High Resolution image with 300 Dpi ,
# 3D Mockup file , Social Media
THANKS
HAVE A NICE TIME.
MAKSUDA KHATUN