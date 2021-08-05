Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fairooz Azim

Daily::002 - Credit Card System

Fairooz Azim
Fairooz Azim
  • Save
Daily::002 - Credit Card System ux ui design
Download color palette

This challenge was about designing a credit card system. I am very new to design so any feedback will be appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Fairooz Azim
Fairooz Azim

More by Fairooz Azim

View profile
    • Like