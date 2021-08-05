Icarosdie

Forms of magick, recicle ♻️ 🌱.

I had always been a fan of trading card games. especially yugioh, but times change, tastes reform and now I have a lot of cards that only serve me to make killers 🚬.
Now, in addition to making killers, I'm going to take advantage of these characters to combine them with the flowers in my garden.
I hope you like this experiment.
MANUAL-NATURAL-COLLAGE? How it sounds ?.

