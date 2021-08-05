Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashick's

Graphics Planet Interface ┃GPI┃Logo Design

Ashick's
Ashick's
  • Save
Graphics Planet Interface ┃GPI┃Logo Design ashicks i t g gti designlogo logoideas logoinspiration logos logomark logoconcept logodesigner it brand branding logodesign logo interface graphics planet
Download color palette

' Graphics Planet Interface ' is a fictional tech logo based on graphics. Which is indicating the letter 'G', 'P' &' i '.
In the letter ' i ' the circle is indicating the surface interface and a planet.

Give a love in the shot if you like the concept!
For Logo Query inbox or place an email.
Thanks a lot!!!

Ashick's
Ashick's

More by Ashick's

View profile
    • Like