Showcase your medical bottle designs with our premium quality designed Free Medical Bottle Mockup. You can change the background and pills colors. Via smart-object layer, you can place your artwork.
Feel free to download :)
Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels
Download Free Medical Bottle Mockup