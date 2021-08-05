Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Testing Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 012

User Testing Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 012 startup interface service minimal branding landing page product design ux gradient graphic design illustration flat app ui
Hi Friends! 👋

Day Twelve of practicing my UI. I do a lot of user testing in my free time for some extra cash here and there so it seemed like the perfect idea for today!

Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz
Email me: emmaeshler@gmail.com

