Free Spray Bottle Mockup

Free Spray Bottle Mockup cosmetics mockup
Showcase your creative cosmetics spray bottle designs with our premium quality designed Free Spray Bottle Mockup. Create a flawless presentation via smart-object layers.

I hope you like it :)

File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
