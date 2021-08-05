Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monique Juchum

Dü Design Site

Monique Juchum
Monique Juchum
  • Save
Dü Design Site website sustainable furniture webdesign design interface ui
Download color palette

Interface project for Dü Design website, a sustainable furniture company.

Check out more:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/85556495/Due-Design-Site

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Monique Juchum
Monique Juchum

More by Monique Juchum

View profile
    • Like