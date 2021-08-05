Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samantha Lopez

Honey - Illustration Refresh

honeygold online coupons discounts savings coiny shopping money honey
My team has been working on soooo many exciting projects these past few months, I don't even know where to begin! But I need to start somewhere, so.... I'm so proud to introduce a sneak peek of Honey's new illustration style!

I'm planning on sharing more ~behind the scenes~ details about how we went about this illustration refresh! So please stay tuned!

Do you use Honey? Have you seen our latest look? :) Let me know in the comments!

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
