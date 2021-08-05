LinkedIn Profile Exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I'm sharing a LinkedIn profile concept I've been working on. Next to an overall design exploration I started thinking about adding drag and drop functionalities to help users customise their profile and highlight certain experiences, skills and endorsements. Still working on what the backend for the users themselves would look alike so, but will share more designs on this later, so follow me to stay up to date!
Of course I added both dark and light theme, which one do you prefer? 🙃
Took me a long time to post my debut shot on Dribbble after being part of the community for 7 years, and being active as a designer for close to a decade.
I'm based in Belgium, where I work at a startup firm and manage my own design studio. Since I'm mainly active in the world of SaaS you can expect a lot of UI work, but I regularly dabble in branding, interaction, animation, illustration, drawing and even video and audio production.