Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Ashfak Ahmed Sayem
Prelook Studio

Event Booking App UI Kit - EventHub

Ashfak Ahmed Sayem
Prelook Studio
Ashfak Ahmed Sayem for Prelook Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Event Booking App UI Kit - EventHub app design mobile app design design mockup creative best ui kit uikits ui kit light mode dark version dark mode dark design booking app ui kit booking kit event booking app event booking event management event app event ui kit event
Event Booking App UI Kit - EventHub app design mobile app design design mockup creative best ui kit uikits ui kit light mode dark version dark mode dark design booking app ui kit booking kit event booking app event booking event management event app event ui kit event
Event Booking App UI Kit - EventHub app design mobile app design design mockup creative best ui kit uikits ui kit light mode dark version dark mode dark design booking app ui kit booking kit event booking app event booking event management event app event ui kit event
Event Booking App UI Kit - EventHub app design mobile app design design mockup creative best ui kit uikits ui kit light mode dark version dark mode dark design booking app ui kit booking kit event booking app event booking event management event app event ui kit event
Download color palette
  1. Dark 2.png
  2. Mock Preview dark.png
  3. Dark 3.png
  4. Preview dark.png

Event Booking UI Kit- EventHub

Price
$64
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Event Booking UI Kit- EventHub

Hello Guys,
This is "EventHub" Behance Presentation
---------------------------------------------------------------

Buy this kit from UI8

---------------------------------------------------------------

Have a project in mind? We are available for new projects. - prelookstudio@gmail.com

Follow Prelook Studio
Dribbble | Facebook | Instagram

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

Find me here, drop a line at - ahmedashfak80@gmail.com

Thanks

D3198cfcc57e30b258a09e263edd41f5
Rebound of
Event App UI Kit Presentation- EventHub
By Ashfak Ahmed Sayem
Prelook Studio
Prelook Studio
We are passionate about creating beautiful designs .
Hire Us

More by Prelook Studio

View profile
    • Like