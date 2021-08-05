Daria Proselkova

Girl in swimsuit

Girl in swimsuit swimsuit texture sea ui summer girl graphic design vector design illustration
I decided to draw a girl as myself in different situations and events!

The first event, the sea this year, inspired me to picture in a swimsuit. Here I used noise and a vintage texture for the background.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
