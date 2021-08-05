Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Comai Reunion/60-Year Anniversary

picnic family logo illustration identity branding typography vector design
My aunt came to me and asked me to make a logo for the 60-year anniversary of their first family reunion! They asked for a picnic table, and I also added a flowing traditional picnic table cloth wrapping around the type.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
