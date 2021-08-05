Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pick1st UI Elements

Pick1st UI Elements yellow green shadow clean app design component library interface visual design digital social cards gradient icons app mobile illustration minimal design ux ui
Hello, Dribbble!
Today I'm gonna show you some UI elements from Pick1st design system. This is one of the latest projects I've worked on, so... as fresh as it can be 😂
Let me know what you think of it :)

Follow me on Behance - https://www.behance.net/canella070

