Nadezhda Grebenyuk

Garush - Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Nadezhda Grebenyuk
Nadezhda Grebenyuk
  • Save
Garush - Cryptocurrency Dashboard dashboard platform noise design dark currency bank crypto 3d ui
Garush - Cryptocurrency Dashboard dashboard platform noise design dark currency bank crypto 3d ui
Download color palette
  1. Shot 1.png
  2. Shot 2.png

Hi everyone! 👋
Meet my concept of a cryptocurrency💰 dashboard! If you have any thoughts, I will be glad 💖 to hear them.
Thank you!✌

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Nadezhda Grebenyuk
Nadezhda Grebenyuk
Welcome 👋 to my design portfolio! 💘

More by Nadezhda Grebenyuk

View profile
    • Like