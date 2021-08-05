Ben Fryc

Personal Branding Exploration

Ben Fryc
Ben Fryc
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Branding Exploration personal demoreel reel wip figma vector illustration clean minimal simple lines lineart abstract colorful brand branding logo
Download color palette

Made these explorations for my personal branding as I wait for a bunch of stuff to render for my forthcoming demo reel. Idea is that these are abstract versions of the character avatar I've been sporting as my profile pic. Not the brim of the hat!

The middle one is really out there, but looks like a B?

Planning to add some motion design to these for the reel.

Which one do you all prefer?

Ben Fryc
Ben Fryc
3D and design as a strategy to enhance your brand.
Hire Me

More by Ben Fryc

View profile
    • Like