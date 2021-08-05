Personal Branding Exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Made these explorations for my personal branding as I wait for a bunch of stuff to render for my forthcoming demo reel. Idea is that these are abstract versions of the character avatar I've been sporting as my profile pic. Not the brim of the hat!
The middle one is really out there, but looks like a B?
Planning to add some motion design to these for the reel.
Which one do you all prefer?