Heyday – Mobile App

Heyday – Mobile App beautyapp skincareroutine routine skincare app concept design ui
Last year I was the designer on the design sprint for Heyday, a skincare brand.

There were 9 total different prototypes at the end and this is one screen of those iterations.

This is the routine screen where you can see all the steps of the skincare routine.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Designer focused on UI/UX and Icon Design. ✌️🍕
