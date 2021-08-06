Heyday – Mobile App

Last year I was the designer on the design sprint for Heyday, a skincare brand.

There were 9 total different prototypes at the end and this is one screen of those iterations.

This is the routine screen where you can see all the steps of the skincare routine.

Press "L" to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉

If you like, follow me for regular updates. ✌️

Website – Behance – Twitter – Medium – LinkedIn