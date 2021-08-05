Heyday – Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last year I was the designer on the design sprint for Heyday, a skincare brand.
There were 9 total different prototypes at the end and this is one screen of those iterations.
This is the chat where you can communicate with a Skin Therapist.
Press "L" to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉
If you like, follow me for regular updates. ✌️
Website – Behance – Twitter – Medium – LinkedIn