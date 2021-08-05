Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Berbel

Heyday – Mobile App

Last year I was the designer on the design sprint for Heyday, a skincare brand.

There were 9 total different prototypes at the end and this is one screen of those iterations.

This is the chat where you can communicate with a Skin Therapist.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Designer focused on UI/UX and Icon Design. ✌️🍕
